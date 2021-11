The first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko, states that he has information about delivering people from the regions to Kyiv with a payment of UAH 1,000 per day to participate in the coup d'etat on December 1.

He announced this to journalists on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I would advise you (journalists) to come earlier, because as part of a coup d'etat, the passages may be blocked. There is an opinion that when people are gathered in the regions for a thousand hryvnia a day, it looks less like a coup d'etat. If people do not want to take part in the coup d'etat for free, well, this is already a question," Korniyenko said.

The first vice speaker also stressed that he has information about the deliveries of people to parliament on December 1, received from law enforcement officers.

“These statements (about the coup d'etat) must be taken seriously. They are being checked. There is an SSU case opened yesterday. All this will be checked, and if indeed some serious measures are inspired, then, of course, the Security Service must give an answer. For our part, we just "trolling" the opposition, who gather here all the time, and cannot always even say on what occasion. We have about five or six rallies every day near the Verkhovna Rada," Korniyenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during a press marathon on November 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there was information on the preparation of a coup d'etat on December 1 with the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

