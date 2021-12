South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has delivered more than 100 million parcels of its rice noodle specialty so far this year, known as "Luosifen" in Chinese, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The post-administration bureau of Liuzhou City, Guangxi's major production base and the birthplace of the delicacy reported a 42.8 percent year-on-year increase in the packaged Luosifen parcel number this year as of Nov. 28.

The noodles have become the region's first goods to reach an annual delivery volume of more than 100 million parcels, said the bureau.

Currently, the parcels of instant Luosifen noodles account for over 60 percent of the city's total express delivery volume, giving its courier sector a boost. During this year's "Double Eleven" online shopping spree, nearly 80 percent of Liuzhou's parcels contained the "stinky" specialty.

Luosifen, an instant river-snail noodle famous for its distinctive pungent smell, is a local signature dish in Guangxi. Amid the COVID-19 outbreaks in China last year, the noodle was having its moment with the sales soaring and delivery volume ballooning to more than 77 million parcels, according to the bureau.

The preparation of Luosifen was inscribed on the latest list of national intangible cultural heritage released by the State Council of China in June this year.

Luosifen rice noodles. Video by Xinhua.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources