The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has questioned Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, within the Wagner Group case.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the SBI.

He was interrogated as a witness.

The Authority did not deliver any other details.

On his Facebook page, Yermak confirmed he had been interrogated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI had intended to quota Yermak in the coming days.

