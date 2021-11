From December 1, 2021, teachers' salaries will increase by 8.4%, as provided by the state budget for 2021.

Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The salaries of teachers in schools will increase by UAH 900-1,300, respectively, the salary will start from UAH 10,000.

In particular, the salaries of school principals will increase from UAH 15,742 to UAH 17,057; young teachers without category and work experience - from UAH 9,015 to UAH 9,768; for teachers of the 2nd category - from UAH 11,124 to UAH 12,053; for teachers of the 1st category - from UAH 11,912 to UAH 12,906; teachers of the highest category - from UAH 12,698 to UAH 13,759; teacher assistants - from UAH 10,338 to UAH 11,200; hobby groups leaders - from UAH 11,124 to UAH 12,053; for organizing teachers of the 1st category - from UAH 10,445 to UAH 11,317.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since January 1, 2021, teachers' salaries have increased by 20%.

