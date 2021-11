The National Police is ready to consider the issue of providing protection for journalist Yurii Butusov, if he makes such a request.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"If he will apply, the National Police will certainly consider such an appeal," the authority said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that no one would forcibly take the journalist under protection, as there should be his desire.

At the moment, Butusov has not applied to the police to provide security.

The authority emphasized that the safety of citizens is the main task of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych said that Butusov could be killed and asked to provide him with state security.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources