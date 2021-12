The oldest COVID-19 vaccine recipient in China as of now is 106 years old, a Chinese health official said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"Over 500 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to people aged above 60 in and outside of China", – Zheng Zhongwei, an official from the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

"Chinese vaccines have shown a good safety level among the elderly", – Zheng said, adding that the rate of adverse effects among those over 60 is slightly lower than the rate seen in the 18-59 age group.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources