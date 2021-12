China's spending on education totaled 5.3 trillion yuan ($831.3 billion) in 2020, up 5.69% from the previous year, the Ministry of Education said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Fiscal spending on the sector grew 7.15% year on year to around 4.3 trillion yuan in 2020, said the ministry, noting that the amount was 4.22% of China's GDP in the year.

With the figure, China's fiscal spending on education had accounted for no less than 4% of GDP for nine consecutive years.

