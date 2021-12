The Great Wall, a symbol of China. Photo by Xinhua.

The Great Wall, a symbol of China, had for thousands of years protected residents from invasion. As its defensive role has long ended, those living nearby are now working hard to safeguard the ancient landmark, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The Great Wall, with a total length of more than 20,000 km, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and consists of many interconnected walls.

Zhang Heshan, 66, is a villager of Chengziyu in north China's Hebei Province. Since 1978, he has been a protector of the Great Wall.

Over the years, he patrolled the wild Great Wall near his village and had never been held back by various challenges.

Besides patrolling, Zhang also works to promote the Great Wall culture. He often shares knowledge with tourists and posts videos of the Great Wall on social media platforms.

Now, some Great Wall protectors use high-tech devices, such as drones, to inspect and preserve the Great Wall.

