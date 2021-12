An ancient tomb believed to date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been unearthed at a construction site in Qiuxian County, north China's Hebei Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the local cultural relic protection department, the octagonal-shaped tomb was found earlier this month.

It is well preserved with delicate brick carvings. Two coffins are side by side at the bottom, each with a skeleton inside.

Four well-preserved white glaze plates and a blue and white porcelain bowl were also unearthed, believed to belong to the mid-Ming Dynasty.

Experts said the discovery was conducive to the burial study in the area.

Ancient tomb found in north China construction site. Video Produced by Xinhua Global Service.

