The Ukrainian Navy has received the latest batch of modernized Mi-8 helicopters.

The Ukrainian Navy announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian Navy has received updated aircraft. The Ukrainian Navy's naval aviation brigade recently received another batch of modernized Mi-8 helicopters. The delivered pieces of equipment are equipped with new modernized engines, a global positioning and radio communication system, and a vibration-damping system. The cockpits are prepared for pilots operating in night vision devices," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the state-owned Aviakon aircraft repair plant (Konotop, Sumy region), which is part of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern, delivered three modernized Mi-8 MTV-1 helicopters to the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2020.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources