Turkish President Recep Erdogan is ready to become a mediator between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The international news agency Anadolu Agency announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Turkey is ready to contribute to the settlement of the crisis in relations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. For this, contacts have been established both with the Ukrainian side and with Vladimir Putin," the agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called on Putin to publicly declare that he does not intend to fully invade Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources