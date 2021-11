U.S. Citizen Suspected Of Ordering Leschenko Assassination Groszhans Sues Leschenko For UAH 3.6 Million

Citizen of the United States Kurt Groszhans, who is suspected of ordering the murder of Minister of Agrarian Policy Roman Leschenko, has filed a lawsuit against Leschenko at the Kyiv Economic Court, demanding reimbursement of UAH 3.6 million.

This is stated in the court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit was filed in September.

Groszhans, represented by his company, is asking the court to order Leschenko to reimburse him UAH 3,611,417.

The court decided to ask the Central Interregional Directorate of the Migration Service in Kyiv and Kyiv region to grant access to Leschenko's personal data and provide information about his place of residence (location).

The Kyiv Economic Court suspended the consideration of Groszhans' claim on November 18 and set a deadline for the plaintiff to eliminate the shortcomings in the claim within seven days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv recently ordered Groszhans to be taken into custody on suspicion of ordering the attempted murder of Leschenko.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recently foiled an attempt on Leschenko’s life.

