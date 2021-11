Court Will Read Out Sentence To Those Accused Of Involvement In Murder Of Ex-Member Of Russia State Duma Voron

On December 1, the jury of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will read out the sentence to those accused of involvement in the murder of the former member of the State Duma of Russia Denis Voronenkov, the prosecutor's office demands that they be sentenced to imprisonment for 12 years.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Kyiv city prosecutor's office.

The jury heard the participants in the Voronenkov murder trial and retired to the deliberation room for delivering judgment.

During the debate, the prosecutor asked the court to find the two accused guilty of complicity in the commission of the premeditated murder of Voronenkov for lucrative impulse by a group of persons, committed by order (Part 5 of Article 27, Clauses 6, 11, 12, 115 of the Criminal Code) and sentencing them to 12 years in prison for each.

Besides, the prosecutor asks the court to find one of the accused also guilty of illegal possession of weapons, imposing a sentence on the latter in the form of 3 years in prison (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code).

The accused do not admit their guilt.

The announcement of the verdict is scheduled for December 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, 2017, the killer killed Voronenkov at the exit from the Premier Palace hotel in the center of Kyiv.

At the same time, the killer also received a fatal gunshot wound and died a few hours later in the hospital.

