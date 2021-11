First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko, expects parliament to adopt the draft state budget for 2022 in the second reading in the plenary week from November 30 to December 3.

He announced this during the conciliation council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We expect the draft budget for 2022 directly from the government in the near future, and we would like us to have time to consider it this week," Korniyenko said.

In his opinion, it would be risky to leave the process of considering the state budget-2022 for the last plenary week of the Verkhovna Rada in 2021.

The plenary week November 30 - December 3 is the penultimate week in 2021, the last this year will be the plenary week December 14-17.

The First Vice Speaker recalled that on December 1, the Verkhovna Rada will hear President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his Telegram channel, the Chairperson of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said that the Verkhovna Rada would consider the state budget-2022 on Thursday, December 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the 2022 state budget in the first reading.

