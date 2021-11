SSU Interrogates Ex-Head Of Main Intelligence Directorate Of Defense Ministry Burba In Case Of Wagner Mercenar

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) interrogated the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, Vasyl Burba, in the case of the Wagner mercenaries.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

The interrogation took place at the request of Burba.

Investigative actions were carried out on November 19.

“He was interrogated in the case of the Wagner mercenaries,” the source said.

He was interrogated as a witness.

At the same time, according to the information of the former Member of Parliament Ihor Mosiichuk, Burba left Ukraine.

At the same time, the State Border Guard Service told Ukrainian News Agency that they do not have such information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vasyl Burba was previously in the employment of the SSU, led the blocking of transport during the dispersal of Euromaidan and traded information.

Zelenskyy also said that Burba leaked information about the operation to journalist Yuri Butusov.

