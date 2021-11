Economy Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine ends 2021 with the highest dollar-denominated GDP of USD 195 billion.

It is noted that on November 26, a meeting was held with representatives of the largest international investment companies and funds that invest in Ukraine.

“We informed investors about the gradual improvement of our macroeconomic indicators and forecasts for the coming year. Our goal is to ensure the constancy of the main indicators: GDP growth, increase in foreign exchange reserves, inflation control within acceptable limits. The good news is that Ukraine is ending 2021 with the most the highest dollar GDP in its entire history (approximately USD 195 billion)," Svyrydenko said.

The minister stressed that next year Ukraine plans to achieve high growth rates of the gross domestic product thanks to the launch of a number of programs.

In particular, large-scale thermal modernization of residential buildings, comprehensive restoration of irrigation systems in the south of Ukraine, massive cheap mortgage lending, active financing of exporters to further increase exports.

In turn, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted that foreign investors are most interested in the issue of border security.

"In fact, the situation is quite stable, which is also proved by personal regular trips to the border areas," he said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that intensive attempts by Russian disinformation to harm Ukraine, in particular, its economy and investment attractiveness, will not be successful, and assured that diplomats are making every effort to form a positive image of Ukraine abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed First Vice Prime Minister, Economy Minister Oleksii Liubchenko.

On November 4, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Yuliya Svyrydenko, to the post of First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy.

