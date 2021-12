The Wing Loong-10 unmanned aerial vehicle on the mission of marine meteorological observation. Photo by Xinhua.

The China-developed Wing Loong-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has completed a scientific research and experiment test mission on marine meteorological observation, announced the developer, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports. http://www.chinaview.cn/.

The Wing Loong-10 UAV carried out collaborative observations on cloud systems over the ocean, temperature and humidity profile distribution, surface wind fields, and other meteorological factors, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC), the country's leading aircraft maker.

During the whole process of the mission, all systems of the Wing Loong-10 UAV were in good condition with all payloads working well, said the AVIC.

The Wing Loong-10 is a model of high-altitude and high-speed UAV systems. It features high-speed, high-altitude, reliable systems, safe performance, and convenient and efficient deployment, enabling the UAV to meet diverse demands from customers.

