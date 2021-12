Chinese charitable organizations received over 8.2 billion yuan (about $1.28 billion) of donations online in 2020, up 52% year on year, according to a report published, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The donations were made via 20 online charitable platforms, according to the report released by the China Charity Alliance.

Cash donations totaling nearly 147.4 billion yuan were made in 2020, up 41,12% from 2019, according to the report.

A substantial amount of donations were made to fight COVID-19 and poverty, the report said.

In the first half of 2020, over 39.6 billion yuan in cash and 1.09 billion anti-pandemic items were donated to fight the virus, it added.

