President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks forward to considering the exchange of prisoners during the meeting between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the United States of America Joe Biden.

He announced this during the press marathon "30 Questions to the President of Ukraine" on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have a verified full list, we consider it almost completely fair, although there may be mistakes and miscalculations... We are waiting for a conversation between the Presidents of the United States and Russia. The list has been transferred. We expect that (the issue) will be raised at their level," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that the list for the exchange of prisoners was transferred to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğanmet with Putin and the lists at the level of contact groups were handed over to the Russian side.

“Now the list has been handed over by Erdogan and Biden, this is a slightly different matter, it seems to me that they are quite powerful. But I am sure that Russia does not listen to them, but definitely pays attention,” the President summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 121 Ukrainian citizens were illegally imprisoned in Crimea and ORDLO, 86 of them are Crimean Tatars.

