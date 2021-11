President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects from the new German Chancellor a clear position on Ukraine's EU membership and energy security.

He announced this during the press marathon "30 Questions to the President of Ukraine" on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would really like the new German Chancellor to be clearer about Ukraine's membership in the EU and not be afraid of other states' backlash against it," Zelenskyy said.

Besides, he added that Angela Merkel believes that Germany's policy of supporting Ukraine will remain unchanged.

“I believe that it should be even better than it was, but this will already be my negotiations with the new Chancellor of Germany. I expect, like any progressive person, substantive things, results that have helped us a lot both economically and in energy security, I would even say about the energy independence of Ukraine," the President said.

He also expects a powerful sanctions policy until Ukraine returns its territories, powerful guarantees for natural gas and other energy resources from Germany and maximum pressure on Russia to end the military conflict in the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, the President's Office welcomed the display of support for Ukraine in the new coalition agreement of Germany.

