President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and journalist Yurii Butusov have accused each other of lying.

This happened during the press marathon "30 Questions to the President of Ukraine" on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You are the first person to show information about the response of our Ukrainian drone to illegal armed groups in ORDLO. You post such information in the same way as you leaked information regarding Mr. Burba," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Butusov was not given any position in the Ministry of Defense, and this made him angry.

Zelenskyy also said that the death of people was on Butusov's conscience, because after the announcement of the information about the drone, many attacks and bombs were dropped on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Everything that you have told here is a lie. You say this in order not to be responsible for yourself, for Yermak, for Demchenko, where you violated the law on lustration and appointed a Russian agent. Therefore, your tactic is to slander people who write about something, make up a bunch of conversations, and since you use such a short format, it's just fun for yourself to go, a new joke of the Kvartal 95,” Butusov answered.

He also noted that Zelenskyy’s lies are already very clearly visible to everyone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May journalist Butusov decided to step down as an adviser to the Minister of Defense.

