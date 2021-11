The authorities do not intend to introduce martial law from December.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"(Former Member of the Verkhovna Rada) Oleh Liashko said on the air of a TV channel that martial law would be introduced from (December) 1. What is martial law? Why is he doing this? What is happening to people? Does he understand what is happening to the markets?" Zelenskyy was indignant.

He added that such information and its deliberate dissemination in the media scares off foreign investors.

“The price of Ukraine’s shares is simply falling because the media show that: an energy crisis, martial law, and so on,” the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko said that the parliamentarians are ready to gather in the conference room of the Verkhovna Rada for several hours in case Russia attempts a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by its troops.

