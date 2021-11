The chairperson of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Skichko, states that the Cherkasy airport has received an airfield certificate.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

"Cherkasy airport returns to the map of the world's airports. It is certified again," Skichko said.

According to him, this certificate means that the airport meets the requirements of the legislation on civil aviation and is suitable for the operation of aircraft

According to the statement, Cherkasy airport resumed certification after a three-year break.

It is noted that the document is valid until 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the official creation of the national air carrier Ukrainian National Airlines will begin on Thursday, November 25.

Zelenskyy announced the construction of two airports in eastern Ukraine and another in Zakarpattia.

Until 1992, the Cherkasy airport accepted aircraft weighing up to 185.5 tons and served 70-80 aircraft of all types per day.

Since 1992, it has stopped servicing aircraft.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources