34.2% of the adult population have completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Already 42.4% of the adult population of Ukraine have received at least one vaccination against COVID-19. 34.2% of the adult population of Ukraine have completed the full course of vaccination against coronavirus disease," the statement reads.

It is noted that, according to the WHO recommendations, the rate of vaccinated people in the world by the end of the year should be 40%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed its intention to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of 2021.

