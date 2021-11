President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to dismiss the head of his Office, Andrii Yermak.

"I believe that it is inappropriate to lose a "powerful" person just because Mr. Petro (Poroshenko) does not like him," he said.

Zelenskyy said that Yermak carried out "very important operations", including the exchange of prisoners.

The President noted that the leaders of the best intelligence services of different states and the heads of the presidential staff of various countries communicate with Yermak.

"They know him completely, believe me, the leaders of all these intelligence services have heard his phone number. They would not have sat down at the same table with him (if there was something wrong)," Zelenskyy thus hinted that Yermak cannot be an "insider."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation intends to interrogate Yermak in the coming days in the case of disrupting a special operation against the Wagner mercenaries.

