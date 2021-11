Zelenskyy Says There Is Information On Preparation Of Coup d'Etat On December 1 With Akhmetov's Participation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that there is information on the preparation of a coup d'etat on December 1 with the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

He announced this during the press marathon "30 Questions to the President of Ukraine" on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We received information that on the 1st of December there will be a coup d'etat in our state... on December 1-2," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Office of the President has not only intelligence information, but also a sound recording on which representatives of Ukraine and representatives of Russia discuss Akhmetov's participation in the coup d'etat in Ukraine.

"I believe that this is a set-up of businessman Rinat Akhmetov. I believe that this is an operation. He is being dragged into a war against the state of Ukraine. I believe that he started it. I believe that, unfortunately, it will be his mistake, because one cannot fight against their people, against the President, who was elected by the people of Ukraine," the President emphasized.

At the same time, Zelenskyy invited Akhmetov to the President's Office to hear information that he can share.

Besides, the President stressed that he considers information about the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia as intimidation in the media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Russia's activity near the borders of Ukraine is aimed at destabilizing the situation within the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) and the European Union.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources