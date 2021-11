Digital Transformation Ministry Launches Ability To Download International COVID Certificate From Diia App In

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched the ability to download the international COVID certificate from the Diia mobile application in the PDF format.

The press service of the ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Click on your international COVID-certificate and select "Download certificate (PDF)" from the menu. You can save it to your phone and use it in any situations offline," the press service notes.

The Ministry notes that this service is available in the latest version of the application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has previously launched new European formats of e-signatures.

