President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issue of the procurement of coal for thermal generation is the joint responsibility of the state and the DTEK energy holding.

He announced this during the press marathon "30 Questions to the President of Ukraine" on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You know that thermal generation belongs to less than private structures. You understand that the responsibility for the purchase of coal lies with private structures, as well as with the state ones. If coal cannot be sold to the state somewhere, then a private structure must help, connect and buy. If I agree at the highest level in the United States that 11 ships of coal will be brought to us, what am I saying - give us, but don’t give DTEK?” said the President.

He stressed that information is being disseminated on the TV channels of the owner of DTEK Rinat Akhmetov that there is no coal and it is not being purchased, while this is, in particular, the responsibility of Akhmetov's company, and Zelenskyy believes that it is part of an information war against the state.

The President stressed that he believes that the contracted coal will allow the energy system to successfully pass the autumn-winter period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that there is information on the preparation of a coup d'etat on December 1 with the participation of businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

The Ukrenergo national energy company says that from November 14 to 21, coal reserves in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) decreased by 4.6% to 360,500 tons.

