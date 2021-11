Anti-Corruption Court Refuses To Close Case Against Arbuzov On Suspicion Of State Funds Embezzlement

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to close criminal proceedings against the former head of the National Bank, Serhii Arbuzov, on suspicion of state funds embezzlement.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Arbuzov's lawyer appealed to the court with a petition in which he asked to oblige the authorized prosecutor within three days from the date of the court's decision to perform one of the procedural actions determined by the Criminal Procedure Code regarding Arbuzov's suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code.

The case was initially investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office and it was completed, but after it was transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), the investigation was resumed.

The defense attorney said that the prosecutor was deprived of the opportunity to draw up and send an indictment to the court outside the period of the pre-trial investigation.

Consequently, according to the lawyer, the criminal proceedings should be closed.

On November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the lawyer's petition and rejected it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Anti-Corruption Court refused to lift the arrest from UAH 140 million of Arbuzov's wife.

In 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office completed the investigation of the case against Arbuzov on suspicion of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 220 million of the NBU.

