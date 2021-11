Police Raiding Several People With 7.62-Caliber Weapons In Connection With Assassination Attempt On Zelenskyy’

The police are raiding the properties of several people who own 7.62-caliber weapons in connection with the case involving the assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s senior aide Serhii Shefir.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Several people who own registered weapons of this caliber are currently being raided," he said.

According to the source, the shots that were fired on Shefir's car came specifically from a weapon of this caliber.

The source said that the people whose properties were raided included Ivano-Frankivsk regional councilor Serhii Voloshyn (European Solidarity party).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the National Police have failed to find the suspects in the assassination attempt on Shefir after two months of investigation.

