Former mayor of Kyiv Oleksandr Omelchenko died.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today Oleksandr Omelchenko is gone... The former mayor of the capital, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, a Member of Parliament, a Member of the Kyiv City Council. San Sanych, as we called him, has always been energetic, with wise humor, advice from an experienced manager," he wrote.

Klitschko added that Omelchenko loved Kyiv and was one of those who created its modern history.

The Mayor of Kyiv expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of Omelchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Omelchenko previously contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized due to lung damage.

