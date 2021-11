Law enforcement officials have raided the home of Ivano-Frankivsk regional councilor Serhii Voloshyn (European Solidarity party) in connection with the attempted murder of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s senior aide Serhii Shefir.

The press service of the Ivano-Frankivsk chapter of the European Solidarity party announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The home of Serhii Voloshyn was raided in the morning on November 24, and the documents that the police used as a cover indicate clearly that they are trying to accuse the councilor of nothing less than the assassination attempt on Shefir," the press service said in the statement.

According to the European Solidarity party, "having made no progress in the investigation of the case, the authorities had nothing better to do than to use it to persecute the European Solidarity party."

The Ivano-Frankivsk regional chapter of the European Solidarity party is demanding that the people who gave the criminal orders to the police with the aim of fabricating cases against the opposition should be held accountable immediately.

Citing Voloshyn's comments, several media outlets have reported that investigators believe that the shots that were fired on Shefir's car came from a 7.62-caliber weapon and that a hunting rifle of this caliber is registered to him.

The home that was raided is located in Yaremche, where Voloshyn's parents live.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the National Police have failed to find the suspects in the assassination attempt on Shefir after two months of investigation.

