China opened more venues and museums for science popularization in 2020, according to a national science popularization report recently released by the Ministry of Science and Technology, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

In 2020, the country had 1,525 science and technology venues and museums, 48 more than that in 2019, said the report. The total area of these venues reached about 5.5 million square meters, up 2.28% from 2019.

By 2020, the number of science popularization personnel had amounted to 1.813 million nationwide, down 3.08% from 2019. But the personnel structure continued to improve, said the report.

In 2020, 8,328 scientific research facilities, including national laboratories, engineering centers, analysis centers, test centers, and scientific data centers, opened to the public, accepting more than 11.55 million visitors, up 21.89% from 2019.

"Both online and offline events, including speeches, exhibitions, and competitions, were introduced to popularize science knowledge among the public", – said the report.

