Thirty-three members of the parliament have proposed that the parliament extend the law on the special procedure for local self-government in the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas until December 31, 2022.

This proposal is contained in bill No. 6342 dated November 23, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament previously extended this law until December 31, 2021.

The bill provides for extending the possibility of temporary introduction of the special procedure for local self-government in the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas, which is stipulated established in Article 1 of the law, by one year until December 31, 2022.

According to the document, adoption of the bill will facilitate peaceful resolution of the situation in the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions based on the principles and provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The initiators of the bill are First Deputy Parliament Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko, the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs’ head Andrii Kostin, the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation’s head Oleksandr Merezhko, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Policy’s head Mykyta Poturaiev, and the Parliamentary Committee on State Power’s head Andrii Klochko (all members of the Servant of the People faction, except Kornienko).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the parliament extended the law on the special procedure for local self-government in the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas until 2022 in December 2020.

