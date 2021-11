The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 175 million to the Ministry of Interior Affairs for financing the implementation of priority (urgent) measures to address the consequences of the social emergency related to the complication of the operational situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The relevant decision was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 175 million to the Ministry of Interior Affairs to address the social emergency on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Out of this amount, UAH 66.9 million is intended for the State Border Guard Service Administration and UAH 108 million for the National Guard.

The money will be allocated from the state budget’s reserve fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the State Border Guard Service launched the Polissia special operation aimed at tightening security at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border on November 24.

Law enforcement officials have identified up to 10 potentially vulnerable areas on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danilov considers it necessary to create an inter-agency working group for round-the-clock monitoring of the situation on Ukraine’s border due to the situation involving refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources