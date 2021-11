Cabinet To Reduce Validity Of COVID-19 ‘Yellow’ Certificates For People With 1 Vaccine Dose From 120 To 30 Day

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to reduce the period of validity of the "yellow" certificates that are issued to people who receive one dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus from 120 to 30 days and change the rules under which establishments and institutions are allowed to operate in COVID-19 "yellow" zones.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced this at a government meeting, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, under the new rules, public institutions, cultural institutions, gyms, restaurants, etc. in COVID-19 "yellow" zones can operate if all their employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine or if they have a negative test or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19. The same rule applies to the reception of visitors.

Besides, according to him, the period of validity of a COVID-19 "yellow" certificate confirming that a person has received one dose of the vaccine has also been changed from 120 days to 30 days.

The minister of health said that representatives of institutions should not only ask for COVID-19 certificates or check their visual availability at the entrance to their institutions, but they should also read the certificates’ QR codes with smartphones.

"If visitors or employees do not have the necessary documents, the owner of an establishment will face a fine of UAH 34,000-170,000 during an inspection," Liashko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Health is initiating the introduction of mandatory full vaccination as a requirement for businesses to operate in COVID-19 "yellow" zones and an increase of the number of passengers in public transport in COVID-19 "red" zones due to the onset of cold weather.

Liashko said on November 19 that Ukraine had passed the peak of COVID-19 cases.

