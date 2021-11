Action Plan To Prevent Oligarchs Abuse Provides For Termination Of Electricity Imports From Russia And Belarus

The action plan to prevent the abuse by oligarchs of undue influence provides for the termination of electricity imports from Russia and Belarus until September 2023.

This is stated in the plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the government instructed the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) to integrate the energy sector of Ukraine into the political, technological, technical, economic and legal space of the European Union until September 2023.

As a result of the execution of the order, it is expected to cease the import of electricity from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, ensure transparent competition in the energy markets according to European rules, bring the legislation of Ukraine in line with the EU acquis in order to create joint energy markets, conduct a test during 2022 in the mode of isolated operation of the United Energy System of Ukraine, physically separate from the electric networks of Russia and Belarus, synchronize the operating modes of the United Energy System of Ukraine and the European Union of Electricity Transmission System Operators, implement economically feasible projects, expand cross-border interconnectors between Ukraine and the EU countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on oligarchs will come into force on May 7, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan to prevent the oligarchs from abusing excessive influence.

