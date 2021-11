Biden Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Summit For Democracy December 9-10

President of the United States Joseph Biden has invited the Ukrainian delegation to take part in the online Summit for Democracy on December 9-10.

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of attendees consists of 110 countries delegations.

At the same time, Biden has not invited Russia, China, and Turkey.

European countries to be represented at the summit are Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Joseph Biden will discuss Ukraine at the upcoming negotiations.

