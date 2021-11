First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko believes that the next parliamentary elections should take place in the fall of 2023.

He said this on the air of Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Elections? In 2023," he answered the question of when the next elections to the Rada should take place.

He noted that they should take place in the last week of the fifth year of office, that is, in the fall of 2023.

Kornienko also commented on the information that the authorities allegedly intend to hold a presidential election before the parliamentary ones.

He stated that he had read such a statement from one of their "constant critics", the chairman of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Zhelezniak made these statements in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency, and on November 22 in a separate commentary to the agency.

"Such fantasies can be spread by those who do not understand well what the Constitution is, how the Constitutional Court works, what explanations it gives, how long it takes, in particular, how elections are announced. And there are still many, many different circumstances that are needed to be taken into account, just to start fantasizing about it," this is how the First Vice-Speaker reacted to the words of the head of the Holos faction.

According to Article 77 of the Constitution, the regular elections of parliamentarians are held on the last Sunday of October of the fifth year of the Rada's powers, referring to this article, the elections should take place in the fall of 2023.

At the same time, Article 76 indicates that the term of office of parliament is five years, and given that the Rada was elected in the summer of 2019 in early elections, elections are to be held in the fall of 2024.

The next presidential election is to be held in the spring of 2024, therefore, the parliament will be elected before or after the election of the head of state, which may affect the ratings of the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhelezniak believes that the next elections should be held in the fall of 2023, but the authorities may try to hold them after the presidential election in 2024.

Zhelezniak believes that presidential election will be announced earlier than parliamentary elections by postponing elections to the Rada for a year.

