China strongly encourages private participation in environmental protection and restoration of land and marine ecosystems. This is reported, referring to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources of the PRC Wang Guanghua, made by him during a press conference held in Beijing, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

In his speech, the official highlighted a circular published the other day by the Chancellery of the State Council of the PRC. It recommends that businesses focus their main efforts on restoring natural environments affected by mining and agriculture, as well as improving the environmental situation in large cities. The circle of forms of business participation in the relevant projects is outlined. These include, in particular, independent investment activities, as well as participation in government events.

