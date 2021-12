China's top court vowed efforts to further improve the judicial work related to case filing to ensure that all eligible cases are docketed and litigated, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

By in the middle of November this year, Chinese courts had accepted a total of 30.52 million cases, about 78% of which had been concluded, data from the Supreme People's Court (SPC) showed.

There are approximately 127,000 judges in China, each of whom accepts 240 cases and settles 188 on average, showed the data.

The efficiency and capacity of Chinese courts in filing cases have seen a great improvement since a nationwide legal reform in the relevant area was carried out in 2015.

"On average, 95.7% of cases are filed on-site nationwide, while in some places like Shanghai and Tianjin, the figure exceeds 98%", – said Qian Xiaochen, a senior judge with the SPC.

The SPC plans to further boost relevant work and oversee courts at various levels to help improve their performance, and hold those accountable who fail to fulfill their duties in accordance with the law.

