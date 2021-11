President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver his annual address to the parliament on December 1.

This is stated in Zelenskyy’s proposal to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, which was published by the Holos parliamentary faction’s leader Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I propose that the Ukrainian parliament hear the president of Ukraine’s address to the Ukrainian parliament on Ukraine’s internal and external situation at a plenary session on December 1, 2021," Zelenskyy said in a letter to Stefanchuk.

According to the law, the president's annual address to the parliament is to be delivered under normal circumstances by March 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, according to a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, the electoral rating of incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the next presidential election dropped by 3.3 percentage points to 21.8% in November while the electoral rating of former president Petro Poroshenko rose by 0.4 percentage points to 14.5%, the electoral rating of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary faction’s co-leader Yurii Boiko rose by 1.5 percentage points to 11%, and the electoral rating of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko rose by 0.7 percentage point up to 10.8%.

