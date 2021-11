Health Ministry And Pfizer Agree On Supply 50 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In 2022-2023 – Liashko

The Health Ministry and the Pfizer pharmaceutical company have reached agreement on supply of 50 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine in the period of 2022-2023.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health has extended the contract with Pfizer for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 in 2022-2023, with specific dates for the delivery of the vaccines," he said.

According to him, Ukraine will receive 25 million doses of the vaccine annually during this period.

"The vaccine will be used for booster vaccinations if recommended by the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization," the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, 58.2% of the national coronavirus vaccination target was achieved in October.

Ukraine planned to reach six million coronavirus vaccinations in August, 8.231 million in September, and 8.5 million in October-December.

In total, it plans to administer 47.878 million vaccinations against the coronavirus in 2021.

