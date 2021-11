Bertold Carl Alois Wild, the Director of Ozerna Agro LLC claims that raiders have stolen UAH 20 million worth of grain with the assistance of the police.

He announced this at the press center of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Since August 20, we have been under raider attack... The attackers have forged documents, it's so nice that the territory belongs to them. From the very beginning, together with 30 masked people, they broke into the territory where our wheat was located. On the first and second days after the seizure, the attackers began robbing us and exporting our crops," he said.

The company's warehouses held 2,600 tons of grain, 500 tons of which were in the open air.

After the above events, the police arrived and began to stop these processes, everything went into a calm phase.

The German farmer said that he even managed to open criminal proceedings against the raiders, but the latter somehow managed to close them.

"In September, about 50 people broke in at night, they pushed our security service away, thus creating a living corridor. Eight trucks entered the territory, they started loading grain, the police were nearby and watched what was happening," he added.

Wild said that the raiders have fake contracts, and they claim that the grain from the territory of Ozerna Agro LLC belongs to them, and they can sell it.

According to the businessman, the police confirmed that this grain belongs to his company, but in the end it does not help the company itself.

The German farmer estimated the losses from the raiding at UAH 20 million.

