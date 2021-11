President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its approval to the allocation of USD 700 million to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted that the funds would be channeled for support of the financial system and the fight against the coronavirus consequences.

The President of Ukraine also added that the IMF program will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 18-month standby program with Ukraine that ensures access to 3.6 billion in special drawing rights (about USD 5 billion) was approved on June 9, 2020, to ensure the support of the balance of payment and the state budget while the Ukrainian authorities were fighting the consequences of the Covid-19.

The current program is expiring on December 8, 2021.

