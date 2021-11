Reznikov: Russia's Activity Near Ukrainian Borders Aimed At Destabilization Within NATO And EU States

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Russia's activity near the borders of Ukraine is aimed at destabilizing the situation within the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union.

He said this on the air of the ICTV channel on November 22 evening, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today's activity on the part of the Russian Federation is aimed at several things: destabilization within Ukraine, destabilization within NATO member states, destabilization within the EU. They will seek a pragmatic positive," Reznikov said.

He added that Ukraine's international partners must act decisively and stop expressing concerns since there is no time for that.

Reznikov noted that the international partners are ready to support Ukraine and its territorial integrity and, if necessary, are ready to take decisive steps ahead of the curve.

According to him, we are talking about economic and political steps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov believes that Russian troops near the Ukrainian border are an attempt to raise the stakes for the upcoming negotiations.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources