In October, banks reported a net profit of UAH 6.943 billion.

That follows from the NBU's data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, banks’ profit was UAH 4.1 billion, in February – UAH 2.4 billion, in March – UAH 4.4 billion, in April – UAH 6.6 billion, in May - UAH 6.3 billion, in June - UAH 6.2 billion, in July - UAH 9.7 billion, in August - UAH 5.8 billion, in September – UAH 5.8 billion, and in the first ten months of 2021 – UAH 58.354 billion.

In the first ten months of 2021, banks’ net revenue made UAH 217.759 billion, and expenditures – UAH 159.405 billion.

At the same time, the interest revenue made UAH 137.032 billion, and expenditures – UAH 42.399 billion, fee and commission income – UAH 74.722 billion, and fee and commission expenses – UAH 27.709 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, banks reported a net profit of UAH 5.819 billion.

In 2020, banks’ profit decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks’ net profit made UAH 59.634 billion.

In 2018, solvent banks’ net profit made UAH 21.7 billion.

In 2014, a total of 19 out of 82 then operating banks were loss-making ones.

