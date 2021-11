The salary of the chairman of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting Olha Herasymiuk in October amounted to UAH 63,142, and those of her deputies ranged from UAH 55,600 to UAH 56,500.

This is stated in the response of the National Television Council to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the response, the official salary of Herasymiuk in October was UAH 15,134, a bonus - UAH 4,540, a surcharge for the length of service - UAH 7,567, a surcharge for the labor intensity - UAH 15,134.

Thus, the amount of funds accrued to Herasymiuk was four times higher than the official salary.

In turn, First Deputy Chairman Valentyn Koval received a salary of UAH 55,559, and Deputy Chairman Oleh Chernysh received UAH 56,528.

The executive secretary of the National Television Council Yurii Zinevych received UAH 55,261 of salary.

Members of the National Television Council received from UAH 34,300 to UAH 52,700 of salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the salary of Herasymiuk in September amounted to UAH 67,400, and those of her deputies ranged from UAH 54,500 to UAH 55,600.

On December 13, the Verkhovna Rada announced its intention to set the official salary for the chairman of the National Television Council UAH 84,100.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources