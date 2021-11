Ukraine has returned three women and 11 children from a camp in Syria.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In fulfillment of a task set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, another airplane carrying 14 Ukrainian citizens – 3 women and 11 children – evacuated from Syria has arrived at the Kyiv (Zhuliany) airport," it says.

They were in Al-Khal refugee camp in northeastern Syria.

"This is the largest group of Ukrainians that we have managed to return home since the beginning of operations involving evacuations from this country," the statement said.

According to the statement, the humanitarian mission was jointly prepared by the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Nineteen Ukrainian citizens are still awaiting evacuation from the Roj camp in Syria.

Another humanitarian mission to return the Ukrainians is currently being prepared on the instructions of the president.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate conducted the fourth operation to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Syria in October.

