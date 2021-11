Final Answer When Next Parliamentary Elections To Take Place Should Be Given By Constitutional Court - MP Sovh

The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Olha Sovhyria believes that the final answer when the next parliamentary elections are to take place - in 2023 or 2024 - should be given by the Constitutional Court.

She told the Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Today, no one can clearly answer this question, because, in fact, there is a conflict between the rule that determines that the term of office of the Verkhovna Rada is five years and the norm that the elections take place in the last week of October of the fifth year of the term of the Verkhovna Rada. Thus, the final answer, in my opinion, will depend on the interpretation of these provisions of the Basic Law by the Constitutional Court," she said.

Sovhyria stressed that for such an interpretation, a submission to the Constitutional Court is needed, and then this issue can be resolved.

In her opinion, the interpretation will depend on which method will be used as the basis.

"Obviously, the basis should be based on the idea of ​​what goal the legislator pursued when he consolidated these two provisions. The second point is historical ... For whom this idea was originally laid down with the definition of the month to which the corresponding term of office is tied, what goal was pursued," she added.

The MP said that if the Constitutional Court at the time of this interpretation is incapacitated, then the subject who will call the elections will determine the year at his own discretion.

According to Article 77 of the Constitution, regular elections of MPs are held on the last Sunday of October of the fifth year of the Verkhovna Rada's mandate.

Therefore, in accordance with this article, the elections should take place in autumn of 2023.

At the same time, in Article 76 of the Constitution states that the term of office of parliament is five years.

Given that the Verkhovna Rada was elected in the summer of 2019 in snap elections, the next elections, according to this article, should take place in autumn of 2024.

The next presidential elections are to be held in the spring of 2024, therefore, the parliament will be elected before or after the elections of the head of state, which may affect the ratings of the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev believes that the next parliamentary elections should be held in autumn of 2023.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko is convinced that the next parliamentary elections should take place in autumn of 2023, any other decision, in his opinion, is unconstitutional.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources